Friday:

The Longview Pioneer Lions are selling kettle corn, caramel corn, and cheese corn every Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ocean Beach Safeway. All proceeds stay right here in town.

Love, Sex, and the IRS at the Love Street Playhouse in Woodland closes this weekend. A few tax-cheating bachelors unravel when the IRS comes knocking. It’s described as a ’70s-style cross between “I Love Lucy” and “Some Like It Hot.” Shows are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee.

The Musical of Musicals continues this weekend at Stageworks Northwest. It is one story spun into five different delightful musicals in this hilarious satire of musical theater. Shows are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Saturday:

Mother’s Day starts in the garden! Head over to the Master Gardeners Plant Sale May 9th from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds.

Wahkiakum County Public Health is putting on the first Farmers Wellness event this Saturday. Come to the Skamokawa Grange starting at 8:30 a.m. They will be covering helpful farming topics that can benefit your farm, and it’s all free.

The Lower Columbia School Gardens Plant Sale is this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Northlake Elementary School. Veggies, herbs, flowers, and more will be available, plus there will be live music too.

Find local food and craft vendors — and sometimes even live music — at the Cowlitz Community Farmers Market on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the paved parking lot of the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds on 7th Avenue in Longview.

The Marine Corps Vets are inviting all Marine veterans to their monthly brunch and meeting on the second Saturday of each month at Fei’s Carriage, starting at 9 a.m.