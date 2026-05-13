Cowltiz 2 Fire & Rescue Brad Yoder Retiring—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue has announced that one of its driver operators is retiring after more than two decades with the department.

Brad Yoder is retiring after 22 years of service. There will be a retirement social and axe presentation on Thursday, May 28th, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cowlitz 2 main station at 701 Vine Street in Kelso.

The reception will be held in the department’s classroom and is meant to honor Brad’s hard work and dedication.