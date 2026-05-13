Fire At Battle Ground Park, Possible Arson—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Lewisville Regional Park is closed indefinitely after a fire early yesterday morning destroyed the park’s central picnic shelter.

Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue responded around 1 a.m. and found the shelter fully engulfed in flames. Crews from nearby agencies assisted, and the fire was knocked down. No injuries were reported.

Fire officials say the blaze appears suspicious, and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the case as possible arson.

The shelter was declared a total loss.