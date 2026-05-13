Police Chase From Napavine to Olympia—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office has provided details on that chase from Napavine to Olympia on Monday.

They say it was actually a stolen Home Depot van, not a U-Haul truck, that Napavine police officers started chasing on northbound I-5 at milepost 71 around 6:20 p.m.

The pursuit ended after the suspect left I-5 and drove into downtown Olympia, where Thurston County deputies found the van parked. This led to a foot chase before the suspect was found hiding behind a trash can.

The suspect was taken into custody; they have an alleged burglary charge out of Clark County and a theft case in Lewis County.