Police Chase From Napavine to Olympia—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Nathan Scott StoneMay 12, 2026
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The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office has provided details on that chase from Napavine to Olympia on Monday.
They say it was actually a stolen Home Depot van, not a U-Haul truck, that Napavine police officers started chasing on northbound I-5 at milepost 71 around 6:20 p.m.
The pursuit ended after the suspect left I-5 and drove into downtown Olympia, where Thurston County deputies found the van parked. This led to a foot chase before the suspect was found hiding behind a trash can.
The suspect was taken into custody; they have an alleged burglary charge out of Clark County and a theft case in Lewis County.