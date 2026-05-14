25-Foot Metal Eagle Coming to Port of Kalama—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

There is a lot of cool stuff happening locally and nationally for the upcoming America 250 celebration.

The Port of Kalama has a massive stainless steel eagle that is set to land at the Kalama waterfront.

Kevin Stone metal sculptor out of Las Vegas posted an update on the progress of the “Kalama Eagle” on Facebook yesterday. He called the 25-foot bird by far one of the fastest sculptures he has done, but also one of his best.

The eagle will be unveiled during a dedication ceremony at noon at Marine Park on July 4th as part of the start of the Port of Kalama’s America 250 celebration.