Longview City Council Preview 5/14/2026—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Tonight’s Longview City Council meeting will include consideration of adopting a 0.1% sales and use tax for criminal justice funding, the 2026 Community Development Block Grant allocations, and the Downtown Summit report.

The 0.1% sales and use tax was permitted by 2025 state legislation to support criminal justice services. The measure is intended to address increasing demand on law enforcement resources.

For the Community Development Block Grant allocations, there is $264,118 available to allocate, but around $500,000 in requests. City staff have included a list of recommended allocations in the Longview City Council agenda packet.

The Downtown Summit report will include details from the event held back on January 20th. There will also be a review of how the council wants to move forward with what was learned.

Tonight’s meeting is at 6 p.m. in the Longview City Council Chambers.