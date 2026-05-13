Cowlitz PUD Receives Two Major Safety Awards—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Cowlitz Public Utility District has been honored with two major safety awards recognizing its workplace safety practices for 2025.

The utility earned the American Public Power Association’s Safety Award of Excellence, taking first place in its category for utilities reporting between 150,001 and 300,000 annual worker-hours. The award recognizes strong safety performance, low injury rates, and overall safety culture. More than 240 utilities across the country entered the association’s awards this year.

Cowlitz PUD also received a safety award from the Northwest Public Power Association during the group’s Engineering and Operations Conference in Portland in April.

Safety Manager Jeremy Beck said the utility operates with a “We Above Me” mindset, adding that every decision is made with the consideration of protecting coworkers and the community.

Board President Dave Quinn said safety culture is something they strive for, stating, “These awards reflect the continued dedication of our employees and the collective effort to ensure everyone goes home safely every day. It’s a testament to the accountability and care our team brings to their work.”