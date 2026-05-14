Oregon 2026 Primary Election—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Oregon residents have just until Tuesday to turn in their ballots for the May 19th primary elections.

For Columbia County, there is just one contested race: County Commissioner Position 2. Those running include incumbent nonpartisan candidate Kellie Jo Smith of St. Helens, Republican Jonathan Barclay of Deer Island, and current Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole, who is also running as a nonpartisan.

The ballot also includes a levy option for 9-1-1 emergency communications services. If passed, it would create a new five-year property tax levy at the same rate used in recent years.

The 1st Congressional District primaries are fairly simple. Incumbent Suzanne Bonamici has one Democratic primary challenger, Jamil Chaudry-Ahmad. On the Republican side, there are also just two names on the ballot: Barbara Kahl and John Verbeek.

For the Oregon governor primary, voters have a large pool of candidates to choose from on both sides. Democrats have 10 candidates running, including current Governor Tina Kotek. Republicans have an even more crowded field, with 14 names appearing on the ballot.