Shirley June Ann Woodruff: July 9, 1936 – May 1, 2026

LONGVIEW- Shirley June Ann Woodruff was born on July 9, 1936, in Longview, Washington. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend whose kindness and generosity touched everyone who knew her. She had a heart bigger than life itself and would give the shirt off her back to help someone in need, Shirley always put others before herself, loved her family more than anything, and carried life’s burdens with strength and grace, never once complaining.

Shirley was preceded in death by her beloved sons Danny, Michael, Richard, and Jim; her stepsons Mike and John; her sister, Nancy; her brother, David; and her parents, Anna and William.

She is survived by her loving children, Steve, Bill, Kathie, and Tami; her step-son Jim and step-daughter, Teresa; her brother Bill; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, family members, and dear friends who will forever cherish her memory, laughter, warmth, and unconditional love.

Shirley’s life was a beautiful example of compassion, sacrifice, and devotion to family. Though her absence leaves an immeasurable void, the love she shared and the memories she created will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered always.