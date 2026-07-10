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Extreme DUI Crash Tuesday Night on Swanson Way—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Extreme DUI Crash Tuesday Night on Swanson Way—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Griffin Sauters

July 10, 2026

The Longview Police Department says a crash Tuesday night on Swanson Way (Tennant Way) was the result of an extreme DUI, with the driver blowing nearly three times […]
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    LOCAL NEWS & SPORTS

    Extreme DUI Crash Tuesday Night on Swanson Way—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

    The Longview Police Department says a crash Tuesday night on Swanson Way (Tennant Way) was the result of an extreme DUI, with the driver blowing nearly three times the legal limit.

    Officers responded to an unknown-injury collision, and when they arrived, they discovered an SUV that had crashed into a concrete barrier. The driver, 49-year-old Stephanie Davis of Kelso, blew a .222 blood alcohol concentration. The legal limit to operate a vehicle is .08.

    Due to a prior DUI conviction, she was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail without bail following medical clearance.

    Griffin Sauters

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