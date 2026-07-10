Extreme DUI Crash Tuesday Night on Swanson Way—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Longview Police Department says a crash Tuesday night on Swanson Way (Tennant Way) was the result of an extreme DUI, with the driver blowing nearly three times the legal limit.

Officers responded to an unknown-injury collision, and when they arrived, they discovered an SUV that had crashed into a concrete barrier. The driver, 49-year-old Stephanie Davis of Kelso, blew a .222 blood alcohol concentration. The legal limit to operate a vehicle is .08.

Due to a prior DUI conviction, she was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail without bail following medical clearance.