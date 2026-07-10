Life Flight Called After Highway 30 Collision Near Deer Island—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

There was a bad crash yesterday on Highway 30; Life Flight had to be called in after a major accident near Deer Island.

The single-vehicle collision happened just before 8:20 a.m. At around 8:40 a.m., Columbia River Fire & Rescue announced that the highway was fully shut down in both directions at Tide Creek Road as first responders worked at the scene.

One person involved was taken by helicopter to a hospital. Columbia River Fire & Rescue said the roadway reopened around 9:20 a.m.

The cause of the collision has not been reported at this time.