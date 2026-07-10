Chip Seeling in Silver Lake Area Next Week—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Silver Lake residents, be ready for county road crews to resume their chip-sealing work in your area next week.

Cowlitz County says the plan is to start Monday by finishing Streeters Road, then move through Memory Lane, Mason Road, Sandra Road, Shenandoah Road, Community Drive, and Hall Road. After that, the crew will move to Martin Road, Hansen Road, Moore Road, Canal Road, and then Sightly Road to wrap up the area on Wednesday. Demobilization and cleanup efforts are scheduled in the area on Thursday.