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Two Killed in 4th of July UTV Collision—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Two Killed in 4th of July UTV Collision—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Griffin Sauters

July 10, 2026

It’s been nearly a week since the Fourth of July, but unfortunately we have some bad news to bring you from that night: two people were killed in […]
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    Two Killed in 4th of July UTV Collision—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

    It’s been nearly a week since the Fourth of July, but unfortunately we have some bad news to bring you from that night: two people were killed in a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) crash east of Woodland.

    The Columbian reports that Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies and EMTs responded around 8:15 p.m. to reports of a crash involving two passengers on private property in the 9000 block of Northeast Spurrel Road, near Clark County Fire District No. 10 Station 104.

    When first responders arrived on scene, both occupants were declared dead.

    The preliminary investigation found that the UTV caught air after driving over an elevated part of the driveway on the property. This led to it coming down on its front bumper before rolling over. The occupants were both men, ages 57 and 59.

    The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to publicly identify them.

    Griffin Sauters

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