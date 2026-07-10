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Seattle to Portland Bike Ride—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Seattle to Portland Bike Ride—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Griffin Sauters

July 10, 2026

Be on the lookout this weekend; roughly 6,000 bicyclists will be coming through the area for the annual Seattle to Portland Bicycle Classic. The riders take off from […]
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    Seattle to Portland Bike Ride—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

    Be on the lookout this weekend; roughly 6,000 bicyclists will be coming through the area for the annual Seattle to Portland Bicycle Classic.

    The riders take off from Seattle for their more than 200-mile journey early tomorrow, meaning you can start expecting to see them in this area late tomorrow afternoon through Sunday.

    Riders travel down Westside Highway, through Kelso and Longview, over the Lewis & Clark Bridge, and toward Portland on Highway 30. Rainier Days will be going on at the same time once again, so be sure to be extra careful through Rainier.

    Official rest stops include Riverside Park in Lexington and St. Helens Elementary School, so you can expect more riders in those areas.

    Griffin Sauters

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