Toledo Woman Critically Injured in House Explosion—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A Toledo woman is in critical condition after an oxygen tank explosion led to a house fire that destroyed her family’s home on Monday.

The Chronicle reports that the explosion happened at a home along State Route 505, where emergency crews found the house engulfed in flames. The woman, identified by family members as Rose, was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. They say she remains in intensive care and is on a ventilator.

The fire destroyed the home and all of the family’s belongings. Several relatives who also lived in the house were displaced.

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help the family with temporary housing, clothing, travel expenses, and other immediate needs.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-rose-family-rebuild-after-fire