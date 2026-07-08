Washington Senate Republican Demanding Special Session to Address Gas Prices—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Washington State Republicans are demanding that Governor Bob Ferguson open the doors of the Capitol for a special legislative session to address high gas prices.

In a letter sent out yesterday, Senate Republican Leader Judy Warnick of Moses Lake said Washington families cannot afford to wait until the next regular legislative session for relief, arguing that state policies have driven gas prices among the highest in the nation. Longview Republican 19th District State Senator Jeff Wilson has reiterated those calls and said the time for action is now: “Let’s consider doing the right thing on behalf of everybody; let’s go back to work for a little bit.”

State Republicans say the state’s carbon pricing program and fuel taxes are increasing costs, saying Washington drivers pay $1.25 above the national average.

State and national Democrats, meanwhile, argue that President Donald Trump’s continued involvement in Iran has continued to affect fuel prices and has been to blame for more pain at the pump for Americans since March.

Republicans are urging the governor and Legislature to take immediate action, although Governor Ferguson has not announced plans to call a special session.