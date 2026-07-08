AWPPW Releases Statement on Kurt Droese—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Association of Western Pulp and Paper Workers has put out a statement on the last remaining individual hospitalized following the deadly chemical tank failure at Nippon Dynawave on May 26th.

The family of Kurt Droese said, “Thank you so much for the outpouring of support by AWPPW, fellow mill workers, family, friends, and members of the community.”

They say that Droese is facing a long, difficult, and painful recovery from his injuries. Despite the struggle, they say that he has shown courage in doing his best to heal and maintain a positive outlook. He is facing numerous challenges but is making progress in his recovery.

Droese has been receiving around-the-clock care from medical providers.

The family is asking for privacy regarding his medical condition, treatment, and visitors while he continues his recovery.