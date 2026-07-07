Appeals Court Upholds 2024 Attempted Murder Conviction—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Washington Court of Appeals has upheld the attempted murder conviction of a Longview man who stabbed his son during a 2023 incident at the Coal Creek boat launch.

56-year-old Mark Laurila was convicted by a Cowlitz County jury in March 2024 of first-degree attempted murder and felony harassment.

The Cowlitz County Prosecutors Office says that the appeals court rejected Laurila’s claims that the trial court improperly excluded evidence and found there was sufficient evidence to support the conviction. The Judge pointed to testimony that Laurila had threatened to kill his son the night before the attack and again while repeatedly trying to stab him during the confrontation.

The case stems from a September 2023 dispute over money allegedly owed to Laurila. His son suffered a severe hand injury requiring surgery, along with cuts to his wrist and legs while trying to defend himself.