Fawn Saved From Roof in Astoria—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

July 7, 2026

West Kelso House Fire—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

July 7, 2026

Appeals Court Upholds 2024 Attempted Murder Conviction—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Appeals Court Upholds 2024 Attempted Murder Conviction—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Griffin Sauters

July 7, 2026

The Washington Court of Appeals has upheld the attempted murder conviction of a Longview man who stabbed his son during a 2023 incident at the Coal Creek boat […]
    Read the Full Story
    LOCAL NEWS & SPORTS

    Appeals Court Upholds 2024 Attempted Murder Conviction—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

    The Washington Court of Appeals has upheld the attempted murder conviction of a Longview man who stabbed his son during a 2023 incident at the Coal Creek boat launch.

    56-year-old Mark Laurila was convicted by a Cowlitz County jury in March 2024 of first-degree attempted murder and felony harassment.

    The Cowlitz County Prosecutors Office says that the appeals court rejected Laurila’s claims that the trial court improperly excluded evidence and found there was sufficient evidence to support the conviction. The Judge pointed to testimony that Laurila had threatened to kill his son the night before the attack and again while repeatedly trying to stab him during the confrontation.

    The case stems from a September 2023 dispute over money allegedly owed to Laurila. His son suffered a severe hand injury requiring surgery, along with cuts to his wrist and legs while trying to defend himself.

    Griffin Sauters

    Leave a Reply

    KLOG_SubHeader_4
    Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG

    Related LOCAL NEWS & SPORTS

    LOCAL NEWS & SPORTS BROUGHT TO YOU BY

    Get Digital Targeted Advertising
    Listen to Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG Live