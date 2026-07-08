South Kelso Drive Roadwork—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Drivers should expect delays beginning today as crews grind and repave South Kelso Drive between Russell Street and Haussler Road.

The City of Kelso says intermittent single-lane closures will be in place through this Friday, with flaggers directing traffic through the area spanning from near the Cowlitz Way Bridge to near the Longview Wye.

The intersection of Alma Drive and Kelso Drive will be temporarily closed while construction is in progress. Residents on Alma Drive between Kelso Drive and Crestwood Lane will need to use an alternate intersection during construction.