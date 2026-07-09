The Table Opening Soon—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The new tap house and food truck concept known as “The Table” on Tennant Way is nearly ready to open.

In a post yesterday, the owners said a lot of people have been asking, “When are you opening?” Well, they say the answer is “soon.”

The company said they are waiting until they are 100% certain before announcing a date because they would rather surprise you than disappoint you.

They sent KLOG a message last month saying they were targeting early July for opening, but that it was pending final inspections and approvals.