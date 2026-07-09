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The Table Opening Soon—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Table Opening Soon—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Griffin Sauters

July 9, 2026

The new tap house and food truck concept known as “The Table” on Tennant Way is nearly ready to open. In a post yesterday, the owners said a […]
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    LOCAL NEWS & SPORTS

    The Table Opening Soon—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

    The new tap house and food truck concept known as “The Table” on Tennant Way is nearly ready to open.

    In a post yesterday, the owners said a lot of people have been asking, “When are you opening?” Well, they say the answer is “soon.”

    The company said they are waiting until they are 100% certain before announcing a date because they would rather surprise you than disappoint you.

    They sent KLOG a message last month saying they were targeting early July for opening, but that it was pending final inspections and approvals.

    Griffin Sauters

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