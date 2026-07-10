Weekend Events 7/10-7/12/2026—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Friday:

Celebrate America 250 at Rainier Days in the Park! This Friday through Sunday at Rainier City Park in Rainier, it’s the parade, carnival, a variety of live performances, great food and craft vendors, and award-winning fireworks!

It is Flat Track Race Week with the Mt. St. Helens Motorcycle Club. The fun is going on through Sunday at the Castle Rock Raceway at the fairgrounds; it’s racing, stunts, and more. Check the Mt. St. Helens M/C Facebook page for more details.

Toledo Cheese Days are on this weekend through Sunday all over downtown Toledo. Visit ToledoLionsClub.org for more.

The Kelso 16U All-Stars are heading to regionals in Meridian, Idaho, and they need your help. On Friday, July 10th, they are hosting a car wash from 2:30-5:30 p.m. at Exodus Church, 2746 Ocean Beach Highway in Longview.

Find Friday Night Movie Magic this summer at Kalama’s Mountain Timber Market. Movies are shown on the second floor. Everyone is welcome to bring friends, snacks, pillows, and cozy blankets. Starting at 6:30 p.m. tonight, the movie will be The Wild Robot.

Three Bandits and a Baby is opening at Stageworks Northwest this weekend. It’s an outrageous family-friendly show taking a musical, rip-roaring romp through the Old West. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., with a Sunday 2 p.m. matinee.

Saturday:

The Seattle to Portland Bike Race is this Saturday and Sunday, with thousands of bicyclists heading from Seattle to Portland. They will travel down Westside Highway, over the Lewis and Clark Bridge, and then down Highway 30.

Join Westview Church this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a Car Show and Garage Sale at 2335 46th Avenue in Longview! Classic cars, food, a bake sale, snow cones, raffles, and more. Free admission—and all proceeds benefit families impacted by the Nippon Dynawave disaster.

Kalama on a String is a community-driven group celebrating live bluegrass and acoustic music in Kalama! Come join in the fun at the Mountain Timber Market on July 11th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Dock Market is back at Lake Sacajawea from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Lots of local vendors, crafters, and artisans will be at Hemlock Plaza by the footbridge.

Sunday:

The 1st Annual American Legion Membership Drive Car Show is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Sunday at the American Legion Post on 12th Avenue in Longview. Registration starts at 7 a.m., judging begins at 10 a.m., and awards will be presented at 1 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Cowlitz County Veterans Service Center.

Don’t miss Inclusion Pro Wrestling presents Summer Heatwave this Sunday, July 12th, at Youth & Family Link, 907 Douglas Street in Longview! Doors open at 3 p.m., the first bell rings at 4 p.m. Tickets are available at the door and start at $10 each.