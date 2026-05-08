UPDATE on I-5 SB Crash Between Castle Rock & Toledo—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The full details have been released on that crash yesterday morning that affected traffic on I-5 southbound between Castle Rock and Toledo for hours.

The Washington State Patrol says 35-year-old Kyle Bryan of Toledo was going northbound at milepost 56 near Exit 57 around 5 a.m. in a 2019 Ford F-550. 48-year-old Davinder Singh of Auburn was in the right lane in a semi-truck and trailer when Bryan reportedly swerved over and struck him.

This caused the F-550 to catch fire and come to rest in the center lane. The semi came to rest on the right shoulder.

The Washington State Patrol has yet to clarify if its report saying the crash occurred on the northbound side was a mistake, as southbound traffic was the side affected according to prior posts made by the WSDOT Southwest Twitter page.

Neither driver was injured, and both had been wearing seat belts. Drugs or alcohol were not involved. Bryan has, however, been cited for an improper lane change.

The freeway was affected until around 8:25 a.m.