2026 Election Filings UPDATE—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Candidates have until 5 p.m. today to file for the upcoming 2026 August top-two primary elections.

Yesterday, more people continued to put their names on the list to run.

One more candidate joined the crowded 3rd Congressional District race yesterday: Cascade Party candidate Antony Barran. There are now eight people challenging incumbent Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez for the seat.

In the 19th Legislative District, there is one new name, as yet another Republican is trying to primary Joel McEntire for his State Representative Position 2 seat. Daniel William Bradley has now joined the race, bringing the total number of candidates for that seat to four.

Rick Dahl could end up running unopposed for his Cowlitz County Commissioner Position 3 seat. As of now, nobody has signed up to challenge him.