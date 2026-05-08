New Longview City Finance Director—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The City of Longview has someone new in charge of the finances, as Aaron Hill will begin serving as city finance director starting Monday.

City Public Information Officer Angela Abel says Hill brings more than a decade of experience in finance, budgeting, operations, and organizational planning across both the public and private sectors. Most recently, he served as Associate Vice President of Finance & Business Services at Portland Community College.

In the announcement, City Manager Jennifer Wills said, “Aaron brings a strong combination of public sector financial expertise, strategic planning, and leadership experience. His background in budgeting, organizational operations, and long-term financial forecasting will be a tremendous asset as the City continues to focus on responsible stewardship, modernization, and service to the community.”

Hill has also served in financial leadership roles with school districts, healthcare organizations, and regional operations teams throughout the Pacific Northwest.

As finance director, Hill will oversee the city’s Finance Department and financial operations, including budgeting, accounting, financial reporting, and long-term fiscal planning. Hill said, “Local government plays such an important role in people’s everyday lives, and I’m eager to support the City’s long-term goals.”