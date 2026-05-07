Joyce Marie (Grasser) Pennington: March 24, 1929 — May 3, 2026

LONGVIEW- Joyce Marie (Grasser) Pennington, a beloved homemaker whose warmth and gentle spirit touched the lives of many, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2026, in Longview, Washington. Born on March 24, 1929, in Potlatch, Idaho, Joyce’s life was a tapestry woven with love, family, and cherished traditions.

Having attended Kelso Schools, Joyce carried with her the values and lessons of her early years throughout her entire life. As a homemaker, she dedicated herself to creating a nurturing and caring environment for her family. Her home was a sanctuary filled with laughter, kindness, and the unmistakable scent of freshly sewn fabrics, reflecting her passion for sewing.

Joyce found joy in the simple pleasures of life. She delighted in playing Kismet, where her competitive yet friendly nature shone brightly. The quiet beauty of clam digging connected her to the rhythms of nature, while her sewing projects were a testament to her creativity and patience. These hobbies were not just pastimes; they were expressions of her vibrant spirit and her way of bringing beauty and joy into the world.

Her family was the center of her universe. Joyce is lovingly remembered by her daughter LeAnna (Terry) Kiggins and daughter Penny Ehrmantraut, both of Longview, Washington; her sons Donald Ellis of Castle Rock, Washington, and Scott (Mary Sharp) Pennington of Kelso, Washington. Her legacy continues through her grandchildren—Leigh (James) Penley, Kenneth Pennington, Jr. (Antoinette Topaz), Heidi (Lance) Brown, Ryan Pennington, Geoffrey White, Aaron Pennington, Kristin Pennington, Nicholas (Ashley) White, Christopher (Jennifer) White, Ashley (Chris) Holum, Michelle (Christian) Sparks, and Brandon (Kekoa Caoile) Vaughn—as well as her great-grandchildren, all of whom she cherished deeply. Joyce also treasured the steadfast presence of her brother Kenneth Grasser, Sr., and her sister Evelyn Brister of Kelso.

Joyce’s life was also marked by profound losses that she held close to her heart. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Fredrick and Lydia (Hackett) Grasser; her dear husband, Robert F. Pennington, Sr.; and her sons Robert F. Pennington, Jr. and Kenneth L. Pennington, Sr. Joyce also mourned the loss of her granddaughter Heather I. Pennington and several siblings—brothers Harold, Frank, Thomas (Buck), Robert, Stanley, and Donald Grasser; and sisters Eva Laughton, Martha Grasser, Margaret Crumley, Genevieve Bock, and Lillian Byrns.

Joyce’s journey was one of quiet strength, unwavering love, and heartfelt dedication. She touched many with her graceful resilience and gentle kindness. Her presence will be deeply missed, yet her spirit lives on in the stories she shared, the lessons she imparted, and the love she so generously gave. In the hearts of all who knew her, Joyce Marie Pennington remains a shining light—a precious soul who made the world a kinder, more beautiful place.