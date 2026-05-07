Donna Jean Rittenbach: September 7, 2026 – May 2, 2026

LONGVIEW- Donna Jean Rittenbach passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2026 with her family by her side. She was truly a sweet and kind soul that will be missed by many.

Donna was born on September 7, 1940 in Longview, Washington to Viola Mae Welch and Wallace Eugene Inman. She graduated in 1958 from Kelso High School. Donna worked at Standard Dairy, Bob’s Merchandise, and Weyerhaeuser Company as the main switchboard operator, where she retired in 1999. She married Wilhelm Brewer in 1958, Ross LaRoy in 1977, and finally the love of her life, Donald Rittenbach, in 2002.

Donna is survived by her two daughters, Katrina Kynsi and Kimberly (Steven) Argyropoulos; three stepchildren, Ann (Darren) Dunham, Kay (Jen Duffy) Rittenbach, Dale (Dawn) Rittenbach; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Donna is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Rittenbach; son-in-law, Mark Kynsi; mother, Viola Welch; father, Wallace Inman; step-mother, Lucille Inman; brother, Richard Inman; and sister, Jacqueline Valentine.

The family will have a Celebration of Life from 1:00pm to 4:00pm on Sunday, May 17, 2026 at the Cowlitz County Expo Center.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Richard Nau Hospice house in Donna’s honor.

Richard Nau Hospice Center

1035 11th Avenue

Longview, Washington 98632

(360)501-3600