Crash Involving Liquid Nitrogen Trailer—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A Castle Rock man was injured in a crash yesterday morning involving a semi-truck reportedly hauling liquid nitrogen.

The Washington State Patrol says 34-year-old Christopher Schamp was driving a Toyota Scion southbound on I-5 in Kelso around 5:07 a.m. The semi-truck, driven by 42-year-old Kalvin Smith of Spanaway, was also going southbound when Schamp attempted to pass him.

Troopers say Schamp lost control, crossed into the other lane, and struck the trailer, causing the crash. There have been no reports that the nitrogen leaked from the trailer.

Schamp was taken from the scene by ambulance to St. John Medical Center. Both drivers had been wearing seat belts, and drugs or alcohol were not involved.