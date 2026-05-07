May First Thursday Series—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Cowlitz County Historical Museum is celebrating Historic Preservation Month with its latest First Thursday Speaker Series event tonight.

Museum Curator Bill Watson and Cowlitz County Planning Manager Adam Trimble will present a program on the county’s historic structures inventory.

The presentation will focus on the history and architecture of historic homes and buildings across Cowlitz County, along with tips on how residents can research the history of their own homes.

The speakers serve on the Cowlitz County Historic Preservation Board and will share photos and stories tied to historic properties throughout the area.

The event is at the Cowlitz County Historical Museum at 405 Allen Street in Kelso tonight at 7 p.m.