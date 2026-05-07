Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce Awards 2026

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The Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce held its annual Pillars of Strength & Crystal Apple Awards last night, honoring outstanding businesses, educators, nonprofit organizations, and community leaders who help make Cowlitz County a stronger place to live and work. The event was held at the Lower Columbia College Rose Center for the Performing Arts.
Here are this year’s winners:
Small Business of the Year: The Office 842
Large Business of the Year: JH Kelly
Small Nonprofit of the Year: Cowlitz County Habitat for Humanity
Large Nonprofit of the Year: Emergency Support Shelter
K-12 District Leader of the Year: Erin Hart – Three Rivers Christian School
K-12 Educator of the Year: Oliver Black – Three Rivers Christian School
K-12 Support Educator of the Year: Carol Karns – Three Rivers Christian School
Higher Education Faculty of the Year: Teri Skeie – Lower Columbia College
Higher Education Support Staff of the Year: Dan Ruiz – Lower Columbia College
Rising Star of the Year Award: Scarlett Kelly – Scarlett Marketing Co.
Business Individual of the Year: Dr. Anne Meete Smeenk – Child & Adolescent Clinic of Longview
Lifetime Achievement Award: Diane Craft