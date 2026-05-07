Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce Awards 2026

The Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce held its annual Pillars of Strength & Crystal Apple Awards last night, honoring outstanding businesses, educators, nonprofit organizations, and community leaders who help make Cowlitz County a stronger place to live and work. The event was held at the Lower Columbia College Rose Center for the Performing Arts.

Here are this year’s winners:

Small Business of the Year: The Office 842

Large Business of the Year: JH Kelly

Small Nonprofit of the Year: Cowlitz County Habitat for Humanity

Large Nonprofit of the Year: Emergency Support Shelter

K-12 District Leader of the Year: Erin Hart – Three Rivers Christian School

K-12 Educator of the Year: Oliver Black – Three Rivers Christian School

K-12 Support Educator of the Year: Carol Karns – Three Rivers Christian School

Higher Education Faculty of the Year: Teri Skeie – Lower Columbia College

Higher Education Support Staff of the Year: Dan Ruiz – Lower Columbia College

Rising Star of the Year Award: Scarlett Kelly – Scarlett Marketing Co.

Business Individual of the Year: Dr. Anne Meete Smeenk – Child & Adolescent Clinic of Longview

Lifetime Achievement Award: Diane Craft