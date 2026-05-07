Update on 2026 Midterm Filings—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Folks have continued to put their names in the ring to run for the upcoming 2026 August primary elections.

The 3rd Congressional District race is now up to eight candidates. Independent John Saulie-Rohman and Democrat Troy Rasband joined the race yesterday. They add to a group of candidates looking to unseat incumbent Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez.

In the 19th Legislative District State Representative Position 2 race, Democrat Terry Carlson made it official yesterday, filing to try to beat incumbent Republican Joel McEntire after coming up short in 2024.

The filing also came after McEntire posted on social media earlier in the day, taunting Carlson, writing, “Word on the street is that my Democrat opponent Terry Carlson doesn’t have the $650 for the filing fee. That is why he hasn’t filed yet. If someone could spot him the cash, he would appreciate it.”

There has still been nobody to sign up to challenge Republican Rick Dahl for his Position 3 Cowlitz County Commissioner seat.

Current Undersheriff Republican Troy Brightbill is the only candidate to register so far for Cowlitz County Sheriff.