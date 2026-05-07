I-5 Toutle River Rest Areas Closed for Annual Maintenance (EXTENDED)—Classic Hits 100.7 News

Annual maintenance work that has been causing daytime closures at the Toutle River Rest Areas has been extended.

Originally, work at the two rest areas just north of Castle Rock was scheduled to be finished tomorrow; however, the Washington Department of Transportation now says it will continue through May 22nd. The work will continue Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During the closures, crews are cleaning the locations, checking electrical equipment and plumbing, and cleaning septic tanks. The state did not say why the closures were extended.