Broadway Gallery Event—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Broadway Gallery is inviting you to come stroll in downtown Longview this evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. to view the artwork of guest artist Maureen O’Hara.

O’Hara has worked in various mediums and currently uses oils to capture the mood and intrigue of her images.

The gallery invites the public to celebrate her art, talk with her about life experiences, and discuss where she wants to take her creativity. Guests can also enjoy refreshments and an atmosphere with music from John S. Crocker.

The Broadway Gallery is located at 1418 Commerce Avenue.