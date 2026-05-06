Marjorie Middleton: December 14, 1940 – January 21, 2026

LONGVIEW: The family of Marjorie Middleton want to invite her friends and family to honor her at a celebration of her life.

‘Marj’ was born on December 14, 1940 in Longview, Washington and passed away on January 21, 2026. She was the daughter of Margaret and Bill Peterson. She was the oldest of two. She was always an excellent student and graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1958. She graduated with honors from her class.

She was an accomplished violinist. Her instructor, Mr. Gattiker, wanted her to become a concert violinist, but Margaret and Bill wanted her to secure a more stable profession.

She attended and graduated from Good Samaritan School of Nursing in Portland, Oregon. She made friends there that remained close to her until the end.

During this time, she met and married Carl Middleton. They settled in the Portland area for a time, then moved to Longview.

She worked at Monticello Medical Center for several years until it closed, then worked at St. John’s Medical Center in surgery, and then headed the education department until she retired. After retirement, she worked for Community Home Health both in Longview and Vancouver. She and Carl moved to Woodland, Washington where she became known as the ‘quilt repair lady.’ She was a Class A seamstress.

About 7 year ago, she was diagnosed with cancer. She fought valiantly and said she hoped for a good 6 or 7 years, and that’s what she got. She spent most of that time in relatively good health and spent all of her time with the people she loved, and those who loved her.

She was preceded in death by Carl, her husband. She is survived by her children and their families- Gary Middleton of Spokane, Washington; Bill Middleton of Woodland, Washington; and Terri Andries of Newberg, Oregon. Her daughters-in-law Dana and Kim were very special to her. She also has a son-in-law John Andries. She left loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren- Brandon Ledford, Kellen, Natalie, Sami, Rob Middleton and Brandon Counts. Her great-grandchildren are Jeice, Cash and Fletcher.

She also leaves a sister and many nieces and nephews. Leslie and Kelly were lucky to have Marj and Carl in their lives as they were instrumental in helping raise them. She has left many more family members and friends.

The family is planning a get together at Woodland High School (1500 Dike Access Road in Woodland, Washington) on May 30th, from 2pm-5pm.

We will always miss the talented, brilliant woman who lived her life on her own terms. A woman of strength and power. A woman who did crossword puzzles in sparkling hot pink ink. You are loved.