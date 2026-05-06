LaRita Gail Mullenix: April 12, 1956 – April 19, 2026

LONGVIEW- LaRita Gail Mullenix, née Hartsoch, born on April 12, 1956, in Longview, Washington, left this world peacefully on April 19, 2026, at the Villager assisted living facility in Castle Rock, Washington. She passed surrounded by love, with her daughter Bethany, son-in-law Mike, and oldest granddaughter Madison holding her hands in those final tender moments.

LaRita was a woman whose very presence lit up any room she entered, graced by a very sweet smile that reflected her generous heart and uplifting spirit. Her playful and happy nature, paired with a delightful sense of humor, made laughter a constant companion. Those who knew her well remember fondly the endearing moments listening to her attempts at telling jokes—each effort met with warmth and joyful laughter when she struggled to get them just right.

Born and raised in Longview, LaRita graduated from Kelso High School in Kelso, Washington, in 1974. She was a passionate “foodie,” known especially for making the best eclairs, and her love of cooking and baking was one of the many ways she shared joy with family and friends. Her hobbies spanned traveling, particularly to the beach where she felt most at peace, crocheting, crafting, bowling, collecting tea cups, and watching classic shows like Gunsmoke. Friday family dinners with her daughter Bethany, son-in-law Mike, and grandchildren were cherished rituals filled with laughter, warmth, and connection.

For 46 wonderful years, LaRita was married to Paul, a bond that stood as one of her proudest accomplishments. Together, she and Paul dreamed and diligently saved for two dream vacations—one to The Cook Islands and another to Belize—testaments to her adventurous spirit and joie de vivre.

For 30 years, LaRita and her late husband Paul led worship at Longview Foursquare Church, touching countless lives through their faith and music. Her encouraging, go-with-the-flow attitude inspired many, planting seeds of kindness and love in all who crossed her path.

In the last four months of her life, LaRita called the Villager assisted living facility home. The team—Mindy, Dani, Kim, Sam, Cassidy, Adrianna, Andi, and Ava—cared for her with immense compassion and love, a community she cherished deeply and where her spirit shone brightly until the end.

She is lovingly remembered by her daughter Bethany (Mike) Larsen; grandchildren Madison, Hannah, and Noah Larsen; sister Lorraine (Bob) Allen; mother-in-law Jo Mullenix; brother-in-law Ray Mullenix; sisters-in-law Donna McCallum, Jan (Mark) Damschen, and Denise (Chris) Kivela; along with many nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews who carry forward her legacy of love and laughter.

LaRita is preceded in death by her beloved parents Ike and Alice Hartsoch, brothers Ronald Hartsoch and Leland Hartsoch, husband Paul Mullenix, father-in-law Wally Mullenix, brother-in-law Daryl McCallum, and precious nephews Daniel Hartsoch, Ivan Hartsoch, and Martin Sires.

A Memorial Service to honor and celebrate LaRita’s beautiful life will be held on May 30, 2026, at the Church of Truth, located at 5555 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview, WA 98632. The service will begin at 2:00 PM and conclude at 4:00 PM.

Though we mourn her passing,we celebrate her being with Jesus, who her faith was in, and look forward to seeing her again.. LaRita Gail Mullenix’s life was a gift to all who knew her, her smile a beacon of light, and her heart a sanctuary of warmth. She will forever be remembered, deeply missed, and infinitely loved.