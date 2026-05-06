Linda Marie Gideon: January 1, 1962 – April 22, 2026

LONGVIEW- Linda Marie Gideon, 64, of Longview, WA, passed away on April 22, 2026 after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

She was born January 1, 1962, in Eureka, CA, and was the youngest of three children to Norman Jenkins and Helen Jenkins Chapman.

She attended Eureka High School, where she was known for her lively spirit and love of fun. During her time there, she was a member of the Loggerettes, where her energy and enthusiasm were on full display and friendships were made that lasted a lifetime.

Following high school, she joined the United States Navy, a chapter of her life that took her to Georgia and reflected her strength, independence, and sense of adventure. After her time in the Navy, she lived a full and varied life, working many different jobs over the years. She spent 20 years as a bartender, where she was truly in her element–quick-witted, sarcastic, and unapologetically herself. People loved her for her sharp tongue, humor, and the way she could make anyone feel like a regular. Later, she worked as a security guard at Kings Bay Naval Sub Base, a role she took pride in, before eventually moving to Washington State to be closer to her family. She also found deep fulfillment in caring for others as a Certified Nursing Assistant, providing compassionate care to the elderly with patience and dignity. She continued this work for as long as she was able.

She will be remembered for her honesty, resilience, and unmistakable spirit. She faced life–and even in its hardest chapters–with determination, humor and openness. Even in the face of illness, she remained fiercely committed to “staying in the fight,” meeting every day with courage and grace on her own terms.

More than anything, she was devoted to her family. She was a loving mother to her children, and a proud grandmother to her many grandchildren, who, though not living nearby, were truly the light of her life. She cherished every memory with them and held those moments close to her heart.

She found deep peace and joy at the ocean, where the sounds of the waves brought her comfort and reflection. She also found happiness in revisiting meaningful places, holding close the memories made with those she loved. A devoted fan of the Georgia Bulldogs, she rarely missed a chance to cheer them on.

Linda is survived by her children, Dustin and Savannah; grandchildren Kaidon, Ryleigh, Xavien, Gabriel, Atticus, Dexter and Dakota; mother, Helen Chapman; sister, Sandy Sterling; uncle, Frank DeBeni; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Norman F. Jenkins; stepfather, Ernest Chapman; brother, Norman R. Jenkins; grandparents, Lawrence (Babe) DeBeni and Grace DeBeni, Issac Jenkins and Grace Jenkins Leach; nephew Aaron Jenkins; great niece Ryann Jenkins; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 2pm on June 16, 2026 at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park in Longview, Washington.

Memorial contributions can be made to: American Cancer Society: PO BOX 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or online or by phone at (800)227-2345.