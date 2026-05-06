Rural Kelso Burn Gets Out of Hand—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A homeowner in rural Kelso was burning on Monday when that burn turned into a brush fire.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue says crews responded around 4:45 p.m. to the Rose Valley area in the 1000 block of Lincoln Road. Firefighters arrived to find multiple slash piles burning and a 10-by-300-foot fire spreading into nearby brush and light fuels. Crews attacked the flames with multiple hose lines and had the fire contained just before 7 p.m.

The Department of Natural Resources also responded and assisted with locating and extinguishing hot spots. Crews remained on scene for several hours monitoring for potential flare-ups.

The fire was determined to be accidental, but the homeowner did not have burn permits. Cowlitz 2 is reminding the public to follow proper burn regulations, especially as the dry season approaches.