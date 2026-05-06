2026 Election Filings—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Candidates have until Friday to register to run in this year’s midterm elections.

We are, however, starting to see some local races take shape.

The closely watched 3rd Congressional District race already has six candidates signed up, including incumbent Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, Republican 20th District Senator John Braun, Progressive Democrat Brent Hennrich, Republican Lawrence Kellogg, Republican John Rocco, and Democrat Austin Braswell.

Both the 19th and 20th District state representative races have challengers signed up. Democrat Kevin Moynihan is running to try and unseat incumbent Republican Jim Walsh. Republican Joel McEntire has a fellow Republican trying to unseat him, Jimi O’Hagan; however, McEntire’s Democratic opponent from the 2024 election, Terry Carlson, has also said he is running but has yet to make it official. Republican Peter Abbarno is being challenged by Democrat Andy Zahn. His Republican seatmate, Ed Orcutt, is facing Democrat Evan Jones.

As of now, nobody has filed to run against incumbent Republican Rick Dahl for the Number 3 Cowlitz County commissioner seat.