Lexington Shed Fire—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A shed burned last evening on a property in Lexington along West Side Highway.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue responded at about 5:10 p.m. to a property in the 1400 block of West Side Highway, right next to Kirby’s Fish Market.

Fire crews arrived to find the shed on fire near the home. They attacked with multiple hose lines and got the flames under control within nine minutes. Crews did, however, remain on scene for some time checking for hot spots and any possible extension into the ceiling of the shed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is believed to be accidental.