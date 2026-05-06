Cowlitz PUD Commissioner Elected As Vice President of State Association—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Head of the Cowlitz County PUD is taking on a larger role at the state level.

Cowlitz County PUD Commissioner Bruce Pollock has been elected vice president of the Washington Public Utility Districts Association for the 2026 to 2027 term. Pollock, who previously served as the group’s secretary, will help lead the statewide organization representing Washington’s public utility districts.

The Washington PUD Association announced its new leadership this week in Olympia. The group represents 27 nonprofit, community-owned utility districts across the state.

As vice president, Pollock will serve on the association’s executive board, helping guide policy and advocacy on issues affecting public utilities, including power, water, and other essential services.

Pollock said he is honored to take on the new role and looks forward to helping Washington’s public utility districts navigate legislative challenges and protect reliable, affordable public power for local communities.