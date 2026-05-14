Reverend Robert D. Stanford: May 16, 1930 – April 29, 2026

LONGVIEW- Rev. Robert D. Stanford, 95, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of faithful ministry, steady character, and deep devotion to his family and to Christ.

He was born May 16, 1930, in Mankato, Minnesota, to Fred and Gladys Stanford, and was later joined by a sister, Winnifred. He spent most of his childhood living on farms and in small towns across Minnesota, with brief periods in Baltimore and Chicago during World War II.

Robert graduated from Park Rapids High School in 1949, Mankato State College in 1953, and Central Baptist Seminary in Kansas City, Kansas, in 1955. He devoted his vocational life to pastoral ministry within the American Baptist Churches, beginning in Christian education and later serving as a senior pastor.

While serving in his first full-time ministry position in Canton, Ohio, he met Aileen Phillips in the church choir. They were married in 1957 and would go on to share 68 years of devoted marriage. Together they raised three children and served congregations in Canton and Garfield Heights, Ohio; Evansville, Indiana; Springfield and Auburn, Illinois; and Independence and Storm Lake, Iowa. He also served as manager of a Baptist camp in central Illinois and later as an area minister for the Mid-American Baptist Churches from Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Robert was known as a wise, calm, reliable, and quiet-spoken man. He was a faithful husband and a loving father who was gifted with practical skills including carpentry and house and car repair. He also enjoyed hobbies such as researching his family’s genealogy and creating stained-glass art. Long before the term became popular, he was known for his “dad jokes,” which frequently caused his family members to groan.

He retired in 1998, after which he and Aileen moved to Longview, Washington, to be near their daughter and her family. There they became active members of Northlake Church, where their son-in-law, Mark Schmutz, serves as pastor. Robert also served on the board of Three Rivers Christian School, ending as an emeritus board member. In later years, the Stanfords moved into Canterbury Inn Senior Living.

Robert is survived by his wife, Aileen Stanford; his children, Alan Stanford (Melissa) of Cape Coral, Florida; Eric Stanford (Elisa) of Monument, Colorado; and Jana Schmutz (Mark) of Longview, Washington; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren, with two more on the way.

Robert’s family teased him for his frequently repeated phrase “Life is hard,” yet those who knew him recognized in him an enduring hope. Trusting in the goodness of Jesus Christ, he looked forward to entering the presence of God, where now he awaits the resurrection and the glorious life to come.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on May 30 at Northlake Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Three Rivers Christian School.