Longview City Council Votes to Impose New 0.1% Sales Tax—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Longview City Council voted last night to expand public safety services by imposing a new 0.1% sales and use tax to support criminal justice programs.

The new tax, which will go into effect on January 1st, 2027, will allow the city to add three new police officers, an evidence technician and help offset the rising cost of public defense services required by the state. The tax was authorized by legislation passed by Washington state in 2025 and will amount to $1 for every $1,000 spent.

Councilmember Keith Young said that while he rarely supports new taxes, he believes public safety is a necessity much like city utilities and that the city has a duty to keep the community safe. Young also said a sales tax is the best option because visitors spending money in Longview will help share the cost burden.

Every councilmember supported the expansion of public safety services. Mayor Erik Halvorson did recommend waiting for an advisory vote from the public, but the motion did not receive a second.