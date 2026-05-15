Tow Truck Drivers Honoring Melvin Buck—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Local tow truck drivers will honor longtime Carl’s Towing employee Melvin Buck with a memorial drive tomorrow through Kelso and Longview.

People are meeting at noon at Three Rivers Crossing in Kelso. The procession will start at 12:30 p.m., traveling south through Longview and passing Carl’s Towing on Vandercook Way.

Buck died March 11th at the age of 56 after suffering a heart attack. He spent more than two decades working for Carl’s Towing and was considered a mentor by many.

The event is expected to include trucks from several towing companies and will also feature music honoring tow truck operators and the dangers they face on the job.