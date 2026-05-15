New YMCA of Southwest Washington CEO—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

YMCA of Southwest Washington has a new CEO: Tanya Hutton.

The YMCA says Hutton will become its new chief executive officer starting June 8th. She was selected by the Y’s board of directors after a six-month search to succeed Janine Manny, who is retiring next month.

Hutton brings 20 years of experience in nonprofit leadership, tribal program management, early learning systems, and community partnership development.

Board President Todd Boz said, “During our search for a new CEO, we looked at candidates from throughout the country, but Tanya stood out among the rest. Her energy and vision for the YMCA of Southwest Washington is exactly what we were looking for in a leader. Tanya’s experience with securing grants for youth programs and her passion for youth development and social responsibility convinced us that the YMCA will have fantastic leadership for years to come.”