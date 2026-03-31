Driver Fell Asleep & Crashed on I-5 Near Castle Rock—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

An Everett man was hospitalized after a crash overnight on I-5 just North of Castle Rock after he reportedly dozed off.

The Washington State Patrol says that 26-year-old David Smith was going southbound on I-5 around milepost 52 of the freeway near the Toutle River Bridge at around 12:17 a.m. Smith reportedly fell asleep, causing his Kia Sorento SUV to fishtail, roll, and then come to rest on its top on the right shoulder.

Arriving first responders confirmed that Smith was injured, and he was taken by ambulance to St. John Medical Center. He had been wearing a seatbelt, and no drugs or alcohol were involved.

Smith has, however, been cited for 2nd Degree Negligent Driving.