Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office Issues Statement on Infant Deaths—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office put out a statement yesterday amid what they have called “preventable infant deaths” in the community.

Coroner Dana Tucker said they are urgently warning all parents and caregivers against “unsafe sleep practices.” She said infants should be placed on their backs, alone, in a crib or bassinet on a firm, flat surface for every sleep—including naps and nighttime.

Tucker said not to sleep with your baby in a bed, on a couch, or in a chair; not to place them on pillows, cushions, or soft bedding; not to allow them to sleep in car seats, bouncy chairs, or swings outside of travel; and not to prop them up to sleep.

While all of these things might sound normal, she warns these situations can quickly lead to suffocation, positional asphyxia, or accidental overlay.

Tucker says the Coroner’s Office investigates tragic cases where caregivers believed a baby would be safe, even “just this once.” Coroner Dana Tucker did not provide specifics on any of the cases in the community that prompted her warning.