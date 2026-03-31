Juvenile in Kelso Arrested For Stolen Vehicle—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

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A stolen vehicle was recovered and a juvenile was arrested in Kelso yesterday.
The Kelso Police Department had issued a community alert around 2:30 p.m. about a 2020 Kia Sportage taken earlier that morning near Bates Road across from Kelso High School, sharing images of the suspect. By 3:25 p.m., the vehicle was located and the juvenile taken into custody.