Bill Ammons Cereal Drive Extended—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

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Bill Ammons’ “Final Community Support Drive” is being extended into April.
The drive, which aims to collect 500 boxes of cereal for the Community House on Broadway, was originally scheduled to end today but will now continue through April 15th.
Community members are asked to bring unopened boxes of cereal with a current fresh date to the Community House at 1107 Broadway Street in downtown Longview.