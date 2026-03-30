Faith Lenore King Ruhland: November 7, 1938 — March 15, 2026

KELSO- Faith Lenore King Ruhland, 87, of Kelso, Washington, passed away peacefully at home on March 15, 2025. She was born on November 7, 1938, in Deer River, Minnesota, the first of five children born to Edmund and Wanda (Mayo) King.

Faith grew up in Deer River. As a young girl, she experienced a life altering event that shaped so many. During a summer swim in a local lake, she stepped into a drop off and began to drown. Her father who was a recovery diver was able to find her and save her life. For the remainder of her life water above the knee was a cause for anxiety.

She spent several formative years in Rochester, Minnesota, where she worked as a health companion to Lorraine Litton. During that time, she met many notable individuals through the Litton family, including Ernest Hemingway. In 1963, she moved to Kelso, Washington, to help her sister with a growing family—a decision that would shape the rest of her life.

In 1964, Faith met Louis Ruhland at a dance. What began with a single dance turned into a night of conversation over coffee at a local diner, and within months, they were married. Together they built a life rooted in family, community, and shared purpose. They welcomed their children, Scott in 1965 and Diane in 1966, and created a warm and lively home, eventually building their own house and making lasting memories at Lake Mayfield with their lifelong friends Maynard and Hazel Salte.

Faith was deeply engaged in her community and her beliefs. She served as the Director of Religious Education at St. Mary’s Church in Kelso and was an active member of the League of Women Voters and Friends of the Library. She also served on a local boundary review board. A committed and passionate advocate, Faith volunteered her time canvassing for Democratic candidates and stood up for causes she believed in by participating in peaceful protests.

She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts from The Evergreen State College, reflecting her lifelong love of learning and intellectual curiosity.

Faith found joy in both simple pleasures and grand adventures. On sunny afternoons, she could often be found napping on her deck with a book and her dog nearby. She was a gifted baker, famous for her apple bars and beloved Christmas cookies and fruitcakes, each made with care for her family. Her talents extended to sewing, needlepoint, and quilting—she created treasured Christmas stockings and, later in life, taught herself quilting, producing beautiful pieces for loved ones and charitable donations.

An avid gardener and preserver of food, Faith took pride in her vegetable garden and daffodils and was known for her extensive canning of vegetables, elk, and salmon. She was also an enthusiastic traveler, exploring Europe multiple times and enjoying cruises through Europe, Alaska, and the Caribbean. She held a special love for Hawaii, often spending extended stays on Kauai. Among her many unique experiences was attending an audience with the Pope.

She had a deep appreciation for classical music, jazz, and opera, and she warmly shared her love of classical music with her family. She held season tickets to the opera, giving her the privilege of experiencing all of her favorite performances, and she especially cherished attending the Seattle Opera’s Ring Cycle.

Faith remained physically active throughout her life, enjoying walks with neighbors and embracing adventure—even ziplining an eight-leg course in Kauai at the age of 86 with remarkable enthusiasm.

A voracious reader, Faith loved both fiction and non-fiction, with particular fondness for mysteries, science fiction, and the works of Jane Austen. She passed this love of reading on to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was also a passionate and competitive Scrabble player, delighting in weekly Sunday games with her friend Kay and impressing others with her strategic skill.

Faith was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings Margaret Ann Davis, Carol Pennington, and Bob King, her step-son Howard Ruhland and granddaughter Keely Ruhland.

Faith is survived by her son Scott (Nicole) Ruhland, daughter Diane (Adam) DiGleria, sister Elenore Figgins, daughter in law Beverlee Ruhland, grandchildren Christopher Ruhland, Laura (Kent) Madison, Ryan Ruhland, Rae Anne (Zack) Ruhland Betz, Brandon, Bregan, Sayla and Sydney Ruhland, great grandchildren Logan and Faith M. Ruhland, Declan, Kylor and Carter Willow Betz, and many nieces and nephews.