Mary Helen Merritt: July 30, 1950 — March 23, 2026

CLATSKANIE- Mary Helen Merritt, 75, of Clatskanie, Oregon, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2026, after a courageous journey with Lewy Body dementia. Born on July 30, 1950, at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Mary lived a life defined by compassion, creativity, and a deep love for her family and community. She had a gift for offering wisdom and thoughtful advice, paired with a wonderful sense of humor and a signature sense of style that made her both memorable and admired.

Mary was a proud 1968 graduate of Saint Anthony’s/McCorristin High School in Hamilton, New Jersey, and later pursued studies at Dutchess Community College. She dedicated much of her professional life to helping others through her work with United Cerebral Palsy of Ulster County, New York. Outside of her career, Mary was deeply involved in her community, including her longtime membership in the Order of the Eastern Star, where she belonged to Hendrick Hudson Beckman Chapter No. 575 in New York and Wabanang Chapter No. 127 in Oregon.

Mary’s passions were many—she was an artist who loved painting and ceramics, an avid knitter and reader, and a devoted volunteer, especially for animal charities. One of her proudest accomplishments was raising, breeding, and showing Great Danes, including her beloved 1987 champion, Ravon, who traveled internationally and even charmed Princess Caroline of Monaco. Above all, Mary was immensely proud of her children and grandchildren, always sharing their stories with joy. She will be remembered for the simple but meaningful traditions she created, like singing “Happy Birthday” to every loved one each year.

Mary is survived by her son, Victor A. Blusnavage III (Cara Pace) and their children, Eian and Evan; her daughter, Mary H. Stolzenburg (Truett C. Stolzenburg) and their children, Truett J. and Adam; her brother, William Merritt (Sandra); and her sister, Patricia Silvestrov (Victor). She was preceded in death by her parents, William R. Merritt and Mary H. Merritt, and her beloved son, Adam J. Blusnavage.

A Funeral Service to honor Mary’s life will be held on April 8, 2026, at St. Raphael-Holy Angels Parish located at 3500 S Broad St, Hamilton Township, NJ 08610, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Additionally, a Celebration of Life will take place on April 25, 2026, at Clatskanie Masonic Lodge No. 133, 87 SE 2nd Street, Clatskanie, OR 97016, also commencing at 10:30 a.m. These gatherings will provide cherished opportunities for family, friends, and community members to remember and celebrate the profound impact Mary had on their lives.

Mary Helen Merritt’s life was a beautiful tapestry woven with love, laughter, artistic brilliance, and unwavering generosity. Her memory will forever remain a guiding light and source of inspiration to all who were fortunate to know her.