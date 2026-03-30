No Kings Longview Civic Circle—KLOG 100.7 News

More than 8 million people gathered in thousands of separate rallies around the country on Saturday for the third national “No Kings” protest.

In Longview, it was a big crowd once again, with over 1,000 people gathering at the Civic Circle. Local organizers, Lower Columbia Indivisible, called this a national nonviolent movement to reject authoritarian power grabs and defend dignity and freedom. Protesters in Longview could be seen carrying signs that said things like “Freedom Not Fascism,” “Release the Files,” “Trump, You Own This War,” and “Impeach, Convict, Remove.”

In Portland, tens of thousands of people gathered, but it was what happened after the protest that made headlines, with three arrests.

Police say the main protest ended around 3:30 p.m., but a second crowd formed near the South Portland ICE building. By early evening, officers reported damage to the facility’s front gate and said rocks were thrown at police and Oregon State Police troopers.

Around 9 p.m., 26-year-old Isiah A. Lee was arrested after allegedly climbing onto the building and vandalizing it. Police later declared an unlawful assembly and made two additional arrests.